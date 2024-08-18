McDonald's Insiders Sold US$7.7m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At McDonald's

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman & CEO, Christopher Kempczinski, sold US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$280 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$278. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year McDonald's insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

McDonald's Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at McDonald's. In total, EVP & President of McDonald's USA Joseph Erlinger dumped US$863k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does McDonald's Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that McDonald's insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$424m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The McDonald's Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought McDonald's stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since McDonald's is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that McDonald's has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

