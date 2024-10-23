McDonald's E. coli Outbreak: Quarter Pounder Linked to Death and Multiple Hospitalizations

An E. coli outbreak associated with McDonald's (MCD, Financial) Quarter Pounder hamburgers has resulted in at least 49 people falling ill across ten states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The outbreak has led to one fatality and ten hospitalizations, including a severe case involving kidney complications in a child.

The CDC revealed that the infections started and were reported between September 27 and October 11. The states are Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, with Colorado recording the most incidences, 26. The sources of the contamination include onions and beef, and research by the USDA and FDA is still ongoing. Early findings indicated that the burgers in question most probably contain slivered onions used as toppings.

McDonald's has stopped the distribution of slivered onions from the identified supplier company and removed the Quarter Pounder burger from its menu in all the states affected, including Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. In a statement, the fast-food giant stepped up its food safety pledge, saying that it was right to take those measures.

This health issue comes at a time when McDonald's has had many problems in a year that has seen its global same-store sales decline, the first time in almost four years due to the credit crunch that has made people tighten their belts and eat less at fast food centers. Menu changes raised concern, and McDonald's shares plunged 9% in after-hours trading when CDC's announcement was made. The company has been trying to woo back customers by going for a $5 meal offer that does not include the Quarter Pounder.

