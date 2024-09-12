McDonald's $5 Meal Deal staying on the menu in most markets until December

McDonald's $5 Meal Deal hit the fast food chain's menu this summer as a limited-time offer, but now it's staying on the menu into the fall.

Back in June, McDonald's debuted the $5 Meal Deal: You get a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small soft drink. The bargain combo "is sticking around, with a majority of local markets extending into December," the company said in a news release Thursday.

The $5 Meal Deal, along with Wendy's breakfast bundles, set off a value meal war, which escalated over the summer with fast-food chains including Jack in the Box and White Castle joining in, as did restaurants like Chili's and Olive Garden.

McDonald's announces new $5 Meal Deal.

Why McDonald's Meal Deal took off

For McDonald's, the meal's arrival helped boost the chain's approval among lower-income customers hit hardest by higher food prices, and helped shift "sentiment towards the brand around value and affordability," McDonald's USA President Joseph Erlinger said in July.

McDonald's sold tens of millions of $5 Meal Deals over the summer, he said in a statement.

“Together with our franchisees, we're committed to keeping our prices as affordable as possible, which is why we’re doubling down with even more ways to save," Erlinger said.

Fun fast food fact: 67% of $5 Meal Deals were ordered with McDoubles, while 33% had a McChicken, McDonald's says.

McDonald's deals beyond the $5 Meal Deal

McDonald's has more deals planned for the coming weeks. One that's still ongoing is Free Fries Fridays, a deal that gets you a free medium order of fries with any purchase of $1 or more.

For National Cheeseburger Day, a made-up holiday observed on Sept. 18, McDonald's will have 50-cent Double Cheeseburger deal.

Customers should also check out the McDonald's app because additional local deals may be found there. Among the recent offers: two for $3.99 choice of Chicken or Sausage McGriddle, Sausage Biscuit or Any Size Iced Coffee (in Southern California) or a $5 20-piece order of McNuggets (in Dallas).

"Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack, we want everyone to find the food they love at a price that hits the spot," Erlinger said. "The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price.”

