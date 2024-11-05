mBank SA (FRA:BRU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth Amidst ...

In This Article:
Total Quarterly Revenue: Exceeded PLN3 billion for the first time.
Return on Equity (ROE): Higher than 40% in the core bank.
Loan Growth: 5% year-on-year, with mortgage loan sales exceeding PLN3.3 billion.
Total Income Increase: 9% quarter-on-quarter.
Net Interest Income (NII) Growth: 1.6% quarter-on-quarter, adjusted for credit vacations.
Net Interest Margin: Slight decrease from 4.4% to 4.3%.
Net Fee and Commission Income: Increased quarter-on-quarter.
Total Costs Increase: 4.1% quarter-on-quarter.
Cost-Income Ratio: Below 26% in Q3, expected to remain below 30% for 2024.
Cost of Risk: 62 basis points in Q3.
Net Profit: PLN573 million, translating to an ROE of 14.9%.
Gross Loans to Customers: Increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter.
Customer Deposits: Increased by 3.2% quarter-on-quarter.
Tier 1 Capital Increase: 5.6% since the beginning of 2024.
Capital Ratios: Tier 1 and TCR remain at comfortable levels above KNF requirements.
Swiss Franc Legal Provision: Increased by PLN971 million.
Swiss Franc Mortgage Settlements: 19,500 settlements concluded by end of September.
New Mortgage Loan Sales: Exceeded EUR3.3 billion, a historic mark.
Total Deposits: Increased by 3.2% quarter-on-quarter.
Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: 64%.
Release Date: October 31, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
mBank SA (FRA:BRU) achieved record quarterly revenues exceeding PLN3 billion, marking a significant milestone.
The Swiss franc settlement program is progressing well, with a decline in new and pending court cases.
Loan growth is evident with a 5% year-on-year increase, and mortgage loan sales exceeded PLN3.3 billion.
The bank's personal financial management functionalities have expanded, leading to nearly 1.9 million users.
The successful launch of a PLN500 million senior preferred green bond was almost 6 times oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence.
Negative Points
The cost of risk is expected to increase in Q4 due to seasonality of corporate write-offs.
Legal provisions related to Swiss franc mortgages increased by PLN971 million, remaining a significant financial burden.
The net interest margin slightly decreased from 4.4% to 4.3%, indicating pressure on profitability.
Deposit costs increased, particularly in the corporate sector, impacting the net interest margin.
The bank anticipates a slight decrease in net interest income in 2025 due to expected interest rate cuts.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Will mBank decrease interest on deposits if the central bank stops paying interest on mandatory reserves? A: Pascal Ruhland, CFO, explained that while a change in mandatory reserve interest rates would impact the banking sector's profitability, it would not directly translate to deposit pricing changes. Other factors would also be considered.
Q: Given regulatory changes in risk-weighted assets and expected growth, where do you see risk-weighted assets at the end of 2025, and what is your comfortable CET1 and Tier 1 ratio post-AT1 issue? A: Pascal Ruhland stated that despite regulatory changes affecting RWA, mBank aims to maintain a Tier 1 ratio at least 2.5% above the KNF minimum, even after the AT1 transaction, while pursuing growth.
Q: What drove the increase in deposit costs this quarter? A: Pascal Ruhland noted that the increase was primarily due to the need to remain competitive in the corporate sector's term deposit side, impacting the net interest margin.
Q: Do you plan to issue new midterm strategic KPIs like your peers, as some current ones for 2025 appear undemanding? A: Pascal Ruhland mentioned that while mBank is not planning to issue new KPIs for 2025 immediately, they are conducting a strategy process and will announce new targets likely in autumn next year.
Q: When does mBank management see FX mortgage provisions sunsetting finally? A: Pascal Ruhland indicated that while there is no clear end yet, the impact of FX mortgage provisions is expected to decrease each quarter, with a significant reduction anticipated by the end of 2025.
