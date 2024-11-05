mBank SA (FRA:BRU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue and Strategic Growth Amidst ...

Total Quarterly Revenue: Exceeded PLN3 billion for the first time.

Return on Equity (ROE): Higher than 40% in the core bank.

Loan Growth: 5% year-on-year, with mortgage loan sales exceeding PLN3.3 billion.

Total Income Increase: 9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) Growth: 1.6% quarter-on-quarter, adjusted for credit vacations.

Net Interest Margin: Slight decrease from 4.4% to 4.3%.

Net Fee and Commission Income: Increased quarter-on-quarter.

Total Costs Increase: 4.1% quarter-on-quarter.

Cost-Income Ratio: Below 26% in Q3, expected to remain below 30% for 2024.

Cost of Risk: 62 basis points in Q3.

Net Profit: PLN573 million, translating to an ROE of 14.9%.

Gross Loans to Customers: Increased by 2% quarter-on-quarter.

Customer Deposits: Increased by 3.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Tier 1 Capital Increase: 5.6% since the beginning of 2024.

Capital Ratios: Tier 1 and TCR remain at comfortable levels above KNF requirements.

Swiss Franc Legal Provision: Increased by PLN971 million.

Swiss Franc Mortgage Settlements: 19,500 settlements concluded by end of September.

New Mortgage Loan Sales: Exceeded EUR3.3 billion, a historic mark.

Total Deposits: Increased by 3.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: 64%.

Release Date: October 31, 2024

Positive Points

mBank SA (FRA:BRU) achieved record quarterly revenues exceeding PLN3 billion, marking a significant milestone.

The Swiss franc settlement program is progressing well, with a decline in new and pending court cases.

Loan growth is evident with a 5% year-on-year increase, and mortgage loan sales exceeded PLN3.3 billion.

The bank's personal financial management functionalities have expanded, leading to nearly 1.9 million users.

The successful launch of a PLN500 million senior preferred green bond was almost 6 times oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence.

Negative Points

The cost of risk is expected to increase in Q4 due to seasonality of corporate write-offs.

Legal provisions related to Swiss franc mortgages increased by PLN971 million, remaining a significant financial burden.

The net interest margin slightly decreased from 4.4% to 4.3%, indicating pressure on profitability.

Deposit costs increased, particularly in the corporate sector, impacting the net interest margin.

The bank anticipates a slight decrease in net interest income in 2025 due to expected interest rate cuts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Will mBank decrease interest on deposits if the central bank stops paying interest on mandatory reserves? A: Pascal Ruhland, CFO, explained that while a change in mandatory reserve interest rates would impact the banking sector's profitability, it would not directly translate to deposit pricing changes. Other factors would also be considered.

