There May Be Underlying Issues With The Quality Of Hotel Properties' (SGX:H15) Earnings

Hotel Properties Limited's (SGX:H15) robust earnings report didn't manage to move the market for its stock. Our analysis suggests that shareholders have noticed something concerning in the numbers.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

To properly understand Hotel Properties' profit results, we need to consider the S$646m gain attributed to unusual items. While it's always nice to have higher profit, a large contribution from unusual items sometimes dampens our enthusiasm. When we crunched the numbers on thousands of publicly listed companies, we found that a boost from unusual items in a given year is often not repeated the next year. Which is hardly surprising, given the name. We can see that Hotel Properties' positive unusual items were quite significant relative to its profit in the year to June 2024. As a result, we can surmise that the unusual items are making its statutory profit significantly stronger than it would otherwise be.

Our Take On Hotel Properties' Profit Performance

As previously mentioned, Hotel Properties' large boost from unusual items won't be there indefinitely, so its statutory earnings are probably a poor guide to its underlying profitability. For this reason, we think that Hotel Properties' statutory profits may be a bad guide to its underlying earnings power, and might give investors an overly positive impression of the company. But the happy news is that, while acknowledging we have to look beyond the statutory numbers, those numbers are still improving, with EPS growing at a very high rate over the last year. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. If you want to do dive deeper into Hotel Properties, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Hotel Properties you should be mindful of and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Hotel Properties' profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

