Train strikes today: See all dates and services affected this week

Aslef drivers have hit commuters with strikes across 16 train operators this week - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rail passengers face a third consecutive day of disruption on Thursday because of a strike by train drivers which will again cripple services.

Passengers have been hit by a series of 24-hour walk-outs since Tuesday, May 7, with drivers at 16 rail companies launching a wave of industrial action to disrupt journeys this week.

Drivers belonging to the Aslef union are walking out between Tuesday and Thursday, May 9, in a row running for almost two years.

Major strikes hit commuters on Tuesday and Wednesday, when train operators across the country ground to a halt.

And the action continued on Thursday with LNER, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express drivers striking.

Here is everything you need to know about the National Rail strikes.

When and where will the strikes take place?

Members of Aslef are walking out from Tuesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 9 at different operators and ban overtime for six days from the bank holiday Monday, May 6.

May 7: Drivers will strike at c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express and South Western Railway.

May 8: There will be rail strikes at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains.

May 9: Aslef members at LNER, Northern Trains and TransPennine Express will strike.

Which train lines will be affected?

On Thursday, May 9:

Members of Aslef at LNER, TransPennine Express and Northern Trains will walk out for the day following similar action over the past two days at other operators.

TransPennine urged people not to attempt to travel as it will not be running any services on its routes.

Disruption is also likely on the day after strike action and services may start later and finish earlier than usual.

Northern said it will also not run any services on Thursday.

LNER will run more than 40 services between London, Edinburgh and West Yorkshire, equivalent to around a quarter of its usual timetable.

Commuters have been hit by a wave of rail strikes since the May bank holiday - Hesther Ng / Story Picture Agency

Why are the strikes happening?

Aslef said train drivers have not had an increase in salary for five years, since their last pay deals expired in 2019.

The union said that after its members voted overwhelmingly in February to continue taking industrial action, it asked the train operating companies to hold talks.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: “It is now a year since we sat in a room with the train companies and a year since we rejected the risible offer they made and which they admitted, privately, was designed to be rejected.

“We first balloted for industrial action in June 2022, after three years without a pay rise. It took eight one-day strikes to persuade the train operating companies (Tocs) to come to the table and talk.

“Our negotiating team met the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) on eight occasions – the last being on Wednesday, April 26 last year.

“That was followed by the Tocs’ ‘land grab’ for all our terms & conditions on Thursday April 27 – which was immediately rejected.

“Since then train drivers have voted, again and again, to take action to get a pay rise.

“That’s why Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, is being disingenuous when he says that offer should have been put to members. Drivers would not vote to strike if they thought an offer was acceptable.”

Mr Whelan said the year-old offer of a 4pc pay rise followed by a second 4pc increase was “dead in the water”.