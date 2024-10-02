There May Be Reason For Hope In DocCheck's (ETR:AJ91) Disappointing Earnings

The market was pleased with the recent earnings report from DocCheck AG (ETR:AJ91), despite the profit numbers being soft. Our analysis suggests that investors may have noticed some promising signs beyond the statutory profit figures.

A Closer Look At DocCheck's Earnings

As finance nerds would already know, the accrual ratio from cashflow is a key measure for assessing how well a company's free cash flow (FCF) matches its profit. To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. You could think of the accrual ratio from cashflow as the 'non-FCF profit ratio'.

That means a negative accrual ratio is a good thing, because it shows that the company is bringing in more free cash flow than its profit would suggest. While it's not a problem to have a positive accrual ratio, indicating a certain level of non-cash profits, a high accrual ratio is arguably a bad thing, because it indicates paper profits are not matched by cash flow. To quote a 2014 paper by Lewellen and Resutek, "firms with higher accruals tend to be less profitable in the future".

DocCheck has an accrual ratio of -0.26 for the year to June 2024. That indicates that its free cash flow quite significantly exceeded its statutory profit. Indeed, in the last twelve months it reported free cash flow of €7.9m, well over the €2.45m it reported in profit. DocCheck's free cash flow improved over the last year, which is generally good to see.

Our Take On DocCheck's Profit Performance

Happily for shareholders, DocCheck produced plenty of free cash flow to back up its statutory profit numbers. Based on this observation, we consider it possible that DocCheck's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! On the other hand, its EPS actually shrunk in the last twelve months. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for DocCheck (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of DocCheck's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

