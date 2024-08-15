Some May Be Optimistic About Thakral's (SGX:AWI) Earnings

The market was pleased with the recent earnings report from Thakral Corporation Ltd (SGX:AWI), despite the profit numbers being soft. We think that investors might be looking at some positive factors beyond the earnings numbers.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

For anyone who wants to understand Thakral's profit beyond the statutory numbers, it's important to note that during the last twelve months statutory profit was reduced by S$23m due to unusual items. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Thakral took a rather significant hit from unusual items in the year to June 2024. As a result, we can surmise that the unusual items made its statutory profit significantly weaker than it would otherwise be.

Our Take On Thakral's Profit Performance

As we mentioned previously, the Thakral's profit was hampered by unusual items in the last year. Because of this, we think Thakral's underlying earnings potential is as good as, or possibly even better, than the statutory profit makes it seem! On the other hand, its EPS actually shrunk in the last twelve months. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Thakral has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Thakral's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

