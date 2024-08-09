Some May Be Optimistic About TELUS' (TSE:T) Earnings

Shareholders appeared unconcerned with TELUS Corporation's (TSE:T) lackluster earnings report last week. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

Importantly, our data indicates that TELUS' profit was reduced by CA$780m, due to unusual items, over the last year. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect TELUS to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On TELUS' Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from TELUS' earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Because of this, we think TELUS' earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! On the other hand, its EPS actually shrunk in the last twelve months. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. If you want to do dive deeper into TELUS, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with TELUS (including 2 which don't sit too well with us).

This note has only looked at a single factor that sheds light on the nature of TELUS' profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

