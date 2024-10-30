You may not need that student loan after all. Here's the latest college tuition trend.

Americans love to grouse about the rising cost of college. But consider this: The average in-state student at a public university now pays only $2,480 a year in net tuition and fees.

Tuition, of course, is only one item on the list of college expenses. Room and board can cost more. But the full cost of attending a public college is falling, rather than rising, after you adjust it for inflation.

The average net price in tuition and fees for an in-state student at a four-year public college has plummeted by 40% in a decade, after inflation, from $4,140 in 2014-15 to an estimated $2,480 in 2024-25, according to a new report from the College Board.

“The notion that the cost of college is out of control is not accurate,” said Mark Becker, president of the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. “And the College Board data show that.”

The figures represent the average net price of college tuition and fees for a first-time student, after you deduct grants, scholarships and other discounts and account for inflation.

(The College Board factors in financial aid and inflation to show real changes in price over time. If you ignore both inflation and aid, then college tuition is modestly rising, other reports have shown.)

The full cost of attending a public college is falling, too, although not quite so swiftly. The net cost of in-state attendance, including room and board and other expenses, has declined from $23,050 in 2014 to $20,780 in 2024, after factoring in grants and inflation, the College Board found. In effect, room and board account for much of the annual tab for an in-state student.

University of Oregon graduate Ethan Hosford, center, dances with the Oregon Duck and fellow students during the 147th Commencement ceremony at Autzen Stadium Monday, June 17, 2024.

Prices are falling across academia

Prices are falling across the higher education sector as the industry copes with sagging enrollment and cost-conscious customers, finance experts say.

Falling college prices, however, is not the trend that grabs most of the headlines. Applicants swoon whenever someone runs a new list of most expensive colleges: the ones that charge more than $70,000 a year in tuition and fees, or more than $400,000 in total costs over four years.

But those are “sticker” prices, and research suggests most students don’t pay them. Elite colleges often pledge to meet the financial needs of every student. Colleges routinely offer discounted rates to attract worthy students.

Even at private nonprofit colleges, average tuition and fees have dwindled from $18,680 in 2014 to an estimated $16,510 in 2024, after accounting for inflation and aid.

At public two-year colleges, net tuition has dropped into negative territory. The average student in 2024 receives enough aid to fully cover tuition and fees, with $710 left over for other expenses.

