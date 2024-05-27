May 2024's Top Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership On SIX Swiss Exchange

The Switzerland market recently experienced a downturn, influenced by ongoing concerns about U.S. interest rates, which impacted investor sentiment across the board. Despite these broader market challenges, companies with high insider ownership can offer unique investment appeal due to the alignment of interests between shareholders and management. In current conditions, where external economic factors are causing fluctuations in market confidence, stocks with substantial insider ownership might be perceived as more stable investment opportunities; insiders often have a deeper commitment to the company's long-term success.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.4% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21.2% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 14.3% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% LEM Holding (SWX:LEHN) 34.5% 10.1% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 10.4% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 78.3% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 78.2%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: INFICON Holding AG specializes in developing instruments for gas analysis, measurement, and control, operating both in Switzerland and internationally, with a market cap of approximately CHF 3.52 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its global instrumentation segment for gas analysis, measurement, and control, totaling $673.71 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.3%

Return On Equity Forecast: 28% (2026 estimate)

INFICON Holding AG, a Swiss company, reported a significant increase in sales and net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, with sales reaching US$673.71 million and net income at US$105.68 million. The company's earnings per share also saw an increase from the previous year. Notably, INFICON's revenue is expected to grow faster than the Swiss market average, with forecasts suggesting a 7.2% annual increase compared to the market's 4.4%. Additionally, its Return on Equity is anticipated to be high at 27.6% in three years' time. However, while earnings are projected to grow by approximately 9.85% annually, this growth rate does not qualify as significantly high when compared against more aggressive benchmarks.

SWX:IFCN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sonova Holding AG is a company that specializes in the production and distribution of hearing care solutions for both adults and children across various global regions, with a market capitalization of CHF 17.54 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived primarily from two segments: Cochlear Implants, generating CHF 282.40 million, and Hearing Instruments, which contributes CHF 3.36 billion.

Insider Ownership: 17.7%

Return On Equity Forecast: 27% (2027 estimate)

Sonova Holding AG, a key player in the Swiss market, has demonstrated robust financial performance with CHF 3.63 billion in sales and CHF 609.5 million in net income for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The company is trading at a substantial discount of 35.6% below its estimated fair value and is poised for continued growth with earnings expected to increase by 10.42% annually and revenue forecasted to grow at 7.1% per year, outpacing the Swiss market's average of 4.4%. Despite these positives, Sonova faces challenges such as high debt levels and highly volatile share prices over recent months.

SWX:SOON Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG specializes in developing, manufacturing, and supplying vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows across various global markets, with a market capitalization of CHF 14.77 billion.

Operations: VAT Group's revenue is primarily generated from its Valves segment, which contributed CHF 782.74 million, and its Global Service segment, which added CHF 172.87 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Return On Equity Forecast: 39% (2026 estimate)

VAT Group AG, while experiencing a downturn in sales and net income in the previous year, is poised for significant growth with earnings expected to increase by 21.2% annually over the next three years, outperforming the Swiss market's average. Revenue forecasts also exceed market trends at an annual growth rate of 15.5%. Despite these positive indicators, VAT Group faces challenges with highly volatile share prices and no recent insider trading activity to affirm strong insider confidence.

SWX:VACN Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

