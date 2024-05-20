May 2024 Spotlight On Euronext Amsterdam Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

As global markets experience fluctuations, with some regions showing signs of easing inflation and others grappling with economic challenges, the Netherlands market remains a focal point for investors seeking stability and growth potential. In this context, companies on the Euronext Amsterdam with high insider ownership may offer a unique appeal, as such ownership can indicate confidence from those who know the company best.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 15.1% 62.7% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31.4% 115.2% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 66.1% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 30.8% 24.3%

Click here to see the full list of 5 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers, primarily operating in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately €334.60 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 62.7% p.a.

Envipco Holding N.V. has recently transitioned to profitability, with its latest earnings showing a significant jump from a net loss to a net income of €4.09 million in Q4 2023, and annual sales increasing by over 55% compared to the previous year. The company's earnings and revenue growth are forecasted to outpace the Dutch market significantly, with expectations of high future returns on equity. However, it faces challenges such as share price volatility and shareholder dilution from a recent follow-on equity offering of NOK 300 million.

Story continues

ENXTAM:ENVI Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a provider of software-as-a-service solutions tailored for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €258.50 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the software and programming segment, amounting to €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.8% p.a.

MotorK, a growth-oriented company in the Netherlands, is projected to achieve profitability within three years with expected revenue growth at 24% per year, outpacing the Dutch market average of 9.2%. Despite a recent net loss of €13.25 million for FY 2023 and the resignation of Non-Executive Director Mauro Pretolani, MotorK anticipates substantial future earnings growth (105.85% per year) and aims for €50 million in Committed Annual Recurring Revenues by FY 2024.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.64 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through two segments: Packages (€2.25 billion) and Mail in the Netherlands (€1.35 billion).

Insider Ownership: 30.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.3% p.a.

PostNL, a company based in the Netherlands, is trading at 47.7% below its estimated fair value and has recently shifted to profitability. While it projects slower revenue growth at 3.4% per year compared to the Dutch market's 9.2%, its earnings are expected to increase by 24.3% annually, outperforming the market forecast of 15.9%. However, PostNL carries a high level of debt and has an unstable dividend track record, alongside no significant insider buying or selling reported in the last three months.

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Summing It All Up

Delve into our full catalog of 5 Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership here.

Have you diversified into these companies? Leverage the power of Simply Wall St's portfolio to keep a close eye on market movements affecting your investments.

Join a community of smart investors by using Simply Wall St. It's free and delivers expert-level analysis on worldwide markets.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:ENVI ENXTAM:MTRK and ENXTAM:PNL.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com