May 2024 Insight Into High Insider Ownership Growth Companies On Chinese Exchange

As global markets navigate through varied economic signals, China's recent initiatives to stabilize its housing sector reflect proactive measures amidst broader market uncertainties. This strategic backdrop sets a pertinent stage for examining growth companies with high insider ownership on the Chinese exchange, where such alignment of interests between shareholders and management could signal resilience and potential growth in these turbulent times.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Zhejiang Songyuan Automotive Safety SystemsLtd (SZSE:300893) 20% 24.2% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 37.6% 63.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.7% 24.5% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.5% 28.4% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 15.3% 75.9% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 24% 33.1% Jilin University Zhengyuan Information Technologies (SZSE:003029) 12.1% 58.6% Offcn Education Technology (SZSE:002607) 26.1% 65.3%

Overview: Jiangsu LiXing General Steel Ball Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacture of steel balls used in various applications, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥2.86 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its bearing manufacturing segment, totaling approximately CN¥975.24 million.

Insider Ownership: 29.9%

Jiangsu LiXing General Steel Ball Co.,Ltd., a Chinese firm with high insider ownership, shows promise with its substantial expected annual profit growth at 65.9% and revenue growth forecast of 39.6%, both outpacing the broader Chinese market significantly. However, its recent earnings report indicates a slight decline in net income and earnings per share compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company's dividend coverage is weak, suggesting potential cash flow concerns despite robust growth forecasts.

Overview: Broadex Technologies Co., Ltd. specializes in researching, developing, producing, and selling integrated optoelectronic devices for optical communications across both domestic and international markets, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥6.77 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the research, development, production, and sale of integrated optoelectronic devices for optical communications.

Insider Ownership: 15%

Broadex Technologies, despite a significant drop in Q1 earnings and revenue from the previous year, maintains a growth trajectory with expected annual earnings to increase by 47.42%. The company's revenue is also projected to grow at 22.7% per year, outstripping broader market expectations. However, challenges such as highly volatile share prices and recent shareholder dilution could temper investor enthusiasm. Upcoming corporate events might provide further insights into strategic directions and potential stabilization measures.

Overview: Jiangsu TongLin Electric Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company involved in the research, development, and manufacturing of photovoltaic connection systems, PV power stations, electrical equipment, cables and wires, and industrial automation solutions with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥4.15 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue from the development and manufacturing of photovoltaic connection systems, PV power stations, electrical equipment, cables and wires, and industrial automation solutions.

Insider Ownership: 29.6%

Jiangsu TongLin Electric Ltd., currently trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, shows robust growth potential with earnings expected to increase by 34.5% annually. This growth surpasses the broader Chinese market's forecast of 23.2%. Additionally, revenue is also projected to rise significantly at 29.1% per year, outpacing the market expectation of 13.9%. Despite these positives, the company's return on equity is anticipated to remain low at 13.3% in three years' time, suggesting some efficiency challenges ahead.

