Maximus, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 17%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Maximus beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.3b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 17%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Maximus' three analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be US$5.34b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.6% to US$5.06. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.42b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.07 in 2025. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 9.3% to US$112despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Maximus' earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Maximus analyst has a price target of US$114 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$110. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Maximus' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 1.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 12% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Maximus is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

