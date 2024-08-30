Maxim Global Berhad's (KLSE:MAXIM) Earnings Quality Is Low

Maxim Global Berhad's (KLSE:MAXIM) stock wasn't much affected by its recent lackluster earnings numbers. We did some analysis and found some concerning details beneath the statutory profit number.

Check out our latest analysis for Maxim Global Berhad

Examining Cashflow Against Maxim Global Berhad's Earnings

In high finance, the key ratio used to measure how well a company converts reported profits into free cash flow (FCF) is the accrual ratio (from cashflow). To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. That is not intended to imply we should worry about a positive accrual ratio, but it's worth noting where the accrual ratio is rather high. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

Over the twelve months to June 2024, Maxim Global Berhad recorded an accrual ratio of 0.36. Therefore, we know that it's free cashflow was significantly lower than its statutory profit, raising questions about how useful that profit figure really is. Over the last year it actually had negative free cash flow of RM144m, in contrast to the aforementioned profit of RM12.9m. It's worth noting that Maxim Global Berhad generated positive FCF of RM132m a year ago, so at least they've done it in the past. Having said that, there is more to the story. The accrual ratio is reflecting the impact of unusual items on statutory profit, at least in part. One positive for Maxim Global Berhad shareholders is that it's accrual ratio was significantly better last year, providing reason to believe that it may return to stronger cash conversion in the future. As a result, some shareholders may be looking for stronger cash conversion in the current year.

Story continues

Note: we always recommend investors check balance sheet strength. Click here to be taken to our balance sheet analysis of Maxim Global Berhad.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

Given the accrual ratio, it's not overly surprising that Maxim Global Berhad's profit was boosted by unusual items worth RM4.5m in the last twelve months. We can't deny that higher profits generally leave us optimistic, but we'd prefer it if the profit were to be sustainable. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. If Maxim Global Berhad doesn't see that contribution repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to drop over the current year.

Our Take On Maxim Global Berhad's Profit Performance

Summing up, Maxim Global Berhad received a nice boost to profit from unusual items, but could not match its paper profit with free cash flow. For the reasons mentioned above, we think that a perfunctory glance at Maxim Global Berhad's statutory profits might make it look better than it really is on an underlying level. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Maxim Global Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

In this article we've looked at a number of factors that can impair the utility of profit numbers, and we've come away cautious. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.