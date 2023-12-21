Mawson, Galiano at 52-Week Highs on News

Mawson Gold Limited (T.MAW) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Thursday. Mawson announced today has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to list the common shares of Mawson on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

Galiano Gold Inc. (T.GAU) hit a new 52-week high of $14.69 Thursday. Galiano has entered into a binding share purchase agreement with subsidiaries of Gold Fields Limited. to acquire Gold Fields' 45% interest in the Asanko Gold Mine. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Galiano will establish itself as a growing gold producer with robust financial strength, owning and operating one of the largest gold mines in West Africa.

Bird Construction Inc. (T.BDT) hit a new 52-week high of $14.69 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T.CM) hit a new 52-week high of $63.51 Thursday. No news stories available today.

ADF Group Inc. (T.DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $7.33 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T.RCH) hit a new 52-week high of $46.99 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Rio2 Limited (V.RIO) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T.SFC) hit a new 52-week high of $6.22 Thursday. No news stories available today.