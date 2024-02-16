Advertisement
Maurel & Prom will not acquire Carlyle's Assala Energy in Gabon

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - French energy company Maurel & Prom said on Friday it will not acquire Carlyle's Assala Energy in Gabon as the Gabonese national oil company signed a share purchase agreement with Assala.

This new share purchase agreement "supersedes" the deal made between the French firm and Carlyle, the company said.

Maurel & Prom had agreed in August to acquire Assala Energy for $730 million, a deal which included rolling over a $600 million credit facility. But in November, the Gabonese national oil firm exercised its preemptive right on the acquisition.

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)