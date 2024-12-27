Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) insiders have significant skin in the game with 62% ownership

Key Insights

Every investor in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 62% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Maui Land & Pineapple Company regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Maui Land & Pineapple Company.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Maui Land & Pineapple Company?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Maui Land & Pineapple Company does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Maui Land & Pineapple Company's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Maui Land & Pineapple Company. The company's largest shareholder is Stephen Case, with ownership of 61%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.7% and 3.7% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

