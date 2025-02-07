Matthews (NASDAQ:MATW) Misses Q4 Revenue Estimates

Diversified solutions provider Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) missed Wall Street’s revenue expectations in Q4 CY2024, with sales falling 10.7% year on year to $401.8 million. Its non-GAAP profit of $0.14 per share was 37.8% below analysts’ consensus estimates.

Matthews (MATW) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $401.8 million vs analyst estimates of $426.9 million (10.7% year-on-year decline, 5.9% miss)

Adjusted EPS: $0.14 vs analyst expectations of $0.23 (37.8% miss)

Adjusted EBITDA: $40 million vs analyst estimates of $42.05 million (10% margin, 4.9% miss)

EBITDA guidance for the full year is $210 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $205.2 million

Operating Margin: 14.1%, up from 2.9% in the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow was -$3.45 million compared to -$41.34 million in the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $912.6 million

Company Overview

Originally a death care company, Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is a diversified company offering ceremonial services, brand solutions and industrial technologies.

Specialized Consumer Services

Some consumer discretionary companies don’t fall neatly into a category because their products or services are unique. Although their offerings may be niche, these companies have often found more efficient or technology-enabled ways of doing or selling something that has existed for a while. Technology can be a double-edged sword, though, as it may lower the barriers to entry for new competitors and allow them to do serve customers better.

Sales Growth

A company’s long-term performance is an indicator of its overall quality. While any business can experience short-term success, top-performing ones enjoy sustained growth for years. Regrettably, Matthews’s sales grew at a weak 2.7% compounded annual growth rate over the last five years. This was below our standards and is a rough starting point for our analysis.

Matthews Quarterly Revenue

We at StockStory place the most emphasis on long-term growth, but within consumer discretionary, a stretched historical view may miss a company riding a successful new product or trend. Matthews’s recent history shows its demand slowed as its revenue was flat over the last two years.

Matthews Year-On-Year Revenue Growth

This quarter, Matthews missed Wall Street’s estimates and reported a rather uninspiring 10.7% year-on-year revenue decline, generating $401.8 million of revenue.

We also like to judge companies based on their projected revenue growth, but not enough Wall Street analysts cover the company for it to have reliable consensus estimates.

