Matthews International Corp (MATW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Net Income: $1.8 million or $0.06 per share, down from $8.7 million or $0.28 per share a year ago.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.56, compared to $0.74 last year.

Consolidated Sales: $427.8 million, down from $471.9 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA: $44.7 million, compared to $56.2 million a year ago.

Memorialization Segment Sales: $202.7 million, compared to $208.7 million last year.

SGK Brand Solutions Segment Sales: $133.4 million, up from $132.6 million a year ago.

Industrial Technology Segment Sales: $91.7 million, down from $130.5 million a year ago.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $13.5 million, compared to $32.2 million a year ago.

Outstanding Debt: Reduced by $12.6 million to $830 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net Debt: Reduced by $9.8 million to $787 million as of June 30, 2024.

Leverage Ratio: 3.77 based on net debt and trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

Dividend: $0.24 per share, payable August 19, 2024.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

The Memorialization segment reported solid performance despite a decline in U.S. casketed deaths, with improved pricing and modular OEM sales offsetting volume declines.

SGK Brand Solutions demonstrated stable top-line growth, benefiting from improved pricing and cost reduction actions, as well as increased activity in the European packaging market.

The company is on track to exceed its $40 million sales target for its e-commerce digital initiative, highlighting a successful area of focus and opportunity.

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) reduced its outstanding debt by $13 million through effective cash flow management and plans further reductions by year-end.

The company is initiating a cost reduction program targeting up to $50 million in annual savings, primarily from changes in engineering and tooling operations in Europe.

Story continues

Negative Points

Consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year, primarily due to customer delays in shipments and installations for energy storage products.

The Industrial Technology segment experienced a significant decline in sales, particularly in engineering and warehouse automation businesses.

Legal fees related to a lawsuit with Tesla are impacting SG&A costs, adding financial pressure.

Cash flow from operating activities decreased significantly compared to the previous year, reflecting lower consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

The company faces challenges in the warehouse automation business due to slow market conditions and higher interest rates, impacting order placements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the revised guidance for fiscal 2024, how much energy storage revenue is included, and is there a risk of revenue slipping into fiscal 2025? A: Joseph Bartolacci, President and CEO, explained that they expect to carry over $60 million to $70 million worth of backlog into 2025. For the fourth quarter, they anticipate about $30 million in billings, with shipments planned through late February of next year.

Q: Are plans to build battery production capability in-house still on track, and what will the capacity look like? A: Joseph Bartolacci clarified that they are building a production line rather than production capability. This line will standardize the DBE solution, accelerating adoption by major customers and improving cost structure.

Q: Is fiscal 2025 expected to be a growth year for the energy storage business? A: Joseph Bartolacci indicated that 2025 is expected to be a good year, though not significantly growth-oriented. The focus will be on cost structure improvements and potentially more announcements post-litigation.

Q: Can you provide more details on the $50 million cost reduction plan and its cash impact? A: Steven Nicola, CFO, noted that the majority of the cost reduction plan involves cash, but there is a component related to asset write-offs. Specific cash figures were not provided during the call.

Q: How are you approaching non-core businesses given your current debt position and refinancing plans? A: Joseph Bartolacci stated that they are considering all options, especially as their Industrial Technologies business progresses. They are evaluating non-core businesses more comprehensively.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

