Matthews International Corp (MATW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

Matthews International Corp (MATW) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with ...

GuruFocus News
·4 min read

  • Net Income: $1.8 million or $0.06 per share, down from $8.7 million or $0.28 per share a year ago.

  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.56, compared to $0.74 last year.

  • Consolidated Sales: $427.8 million, down from $471.9 million a year ago.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: $44.7 million, compared to $56.2 million a year ago.

  • Memorialization Segment Sales: $202.7 million, compared to $208.7 million last year.

  • SGK Brand Solutions Segment Sales: $133.4 million, up from $132.6 million a year ago.

  • Industrial Technology Segment Sales: $91.7 million, down from $130.5 million a year ago.

  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $13.5 million, compared to $32.2 million a year ago.

  • Outstanding Debt: Reduced by $12.6 million to $830 million as of June 30, 2024.

  • Net Debt: Reduced by $9.8 million to $787 million as of June 30, 2024.

  • Leverage Ratio: 3.77 based on net debt and trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA.

  • Dividend: $0.24 per share, payable August 19, 2024.

Release Date: August 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Memorialization segment reported solid performance despite a decline in U.S. casketed deaths, with improved pricing and modular OEM sales offsetting volume declines.

  • SGK Brand Solutions demonstrated stable top-line growth, benefiting from improved pricing and cost reduction actions, as well as increased activity in the European packaging market.

  • The company is on track to exceed its $40 million sales target for its e-commerce digital initiative, highlighting a successful area of focus and opportunity.

  • Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) reduced its outstanding debt by $13 million through effective cash flow management and plans further reductions by year-end.

  • The company is initiating a cost reduction program targeting up to $50 million in annual savings, primarily from changes in engineering and tooling operations in Europe.

Negative Points

  • Consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year, primarily due to customer delays in shipments and installations for energy storage products.

  • The Industrial Technology segment experienced a significant decline in sales, particularly in engineering and warehouse automation businesses.

  • Legal fees related to a lawsuit with Tesla are impacting SG&A costs, adding financial pressure.

  • Cash flow from operating activities decreased significantly compared to the previous year, reflecting lower consolidated adjusted EBITDA.

  • The company faces challenges in the warehouse automation business due to slow market conditions and higher interest rates, impacting order placements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the revised guidance for fiscal 2024, how much energy storage revenue is included, and is there a risk of revenue slipping into fiscal 2025? A: Joseph Bartolacci, President and CEO, explained that they expect to carry over $60 million to $70 million worth of backlog into 2025. For the fourth quarter, they anticipate about $30 million in billings, with shipments planned through late February of next year.

Q: Are plans to build battery production capability in-house still on track, and what will the capacity look like? A: Joseph Bartolacci clarified that they are building a production line rather than production capability. This line will standardize the DBE solution, accelerating adoption by major customers and improving cost structure.

Q: Is fiscal 2025 expected to be a growth year for the energy storage business? A: Joseph Bartolacci indicated that 2025 is expected to be a good year, though not significantly growth-oriented. The focus will be on cost structure improvements and potentially more announcements post-litigation.

Q: Can you provide more details on the $50 million cost reduction plan and its cash impact? A: Steven Nicola, CFO, noted that the majority of the cost reduction plan involves cash, but there is a component related to asset write-offs. Specific cash figures were not provided during the call.

Q: How are you approaching non-core businesses given your current debt position and refinancing plans? A: Joseph Bartolacci stated that they are considering all options, especially as their Industrial Technologies business progresses. They are evaluating non-core businesses more comprehensively.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.