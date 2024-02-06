Advertisement
Mattel's head of Fisher-Price to depart - WSJ

Reuters
·1 min read
The Mattel company logo is pictured at the entrance of the Montoi plant in the municipality of Escobedo

(Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel's Fisher-Price brand head, Chuck Scothon, will leave the company after about six years leading the division, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson.

Mattel is advertising for a new general manager and senior vice president of Fisher-Price to lead the brand, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month, Mattel came under pressure from activist investor Barington Capital, which pushed for a possible sale of its Fisher-Price and American Girl brands and separating the role of CEO from the chairman.

Mattel is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after markets close on Feb. 7.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)