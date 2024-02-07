Net Sales : Q4 net sales increased by 16% to $1,621 million, while full-year sales remained flat at $5,441 million.

Gross Margin : Q4 gross margin improved significantly by 580 basis points to 48.8%, with full-year gross margin up by 180 basis points to 47.5%.

Operating Income : Q4 operating income rose to $140 million, a $61 million increase, though full-year operating income fell by $114 million to $562 million.

Net Income : Q4 net income surged to $147 million from $16 million, while full-year net income was $214 million, down from $394 million in the previous year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Q4 EPS jumped to $0.42 from $0.04, with full-year adjusted EPS slightly down to $1.23 from $1.25.

Free Cash Flow : Full-year free cash flow increased by $453 million to $709 million.

Share Repurchase: Mattel authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program after repurchasing $203 million in shares during 2023.

On February 7, 2024, Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, known for its iconic toy brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, and American Girl, reported a robust fourth quarter, with significant growth in net sales and earnings per share. This performance was particularly influenced by the success of the Barbie movie, which contributed to a strong gross margin increase.

Mattel's full-year results demonstrated resilience in a challenging market, with flat net sales but an improved gross margin. The company's net income for the year included a non-cash charge related to deferred tax assets, which impacted the comparison to the previous year's net income. Despite this, Mattel generated substantial free cash flow and continued its share repurchases, underscoring its strong financial position.

Mattel Inc (MAT) Reports Strong Q4 Earnings Boosted by Barbie Movie Success

Financial Performance Breakdown

In the fourth quarter, Mattel's net sales in North America surged by 32%, driven by growth across several product categories, including Dolls, Vehicles, and Infant, Toddler, and Preschool toys. The international segment saw a modest increase in net sales, while the American Girl segment experienced a decline.

The full-year picture was more mixed, with North America showing slight growth and the International segment remaining flat in reported terms. The American Girl segment's sales declined over the year. Despite these variations, Mattel's gross margin improvements reflect successful cost management and pricing strategies, as well as favorable product mix changes, particularly related to the Barbie brand.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year decreased slightly, but the company's operating cash flow improved dramatically, signaling efficient capital management and robust cash generation capabilities.

Strategic Initiatives and Outlook

Mattel's Chairman and CEO, Ynon Kreiz, highlighted the company's milestone achievements in 2023, including extending leadership in key toy categories and gaining market share. The company's CFO, Anthony DiSilvestro, pointed out the double-digit growth in sales and earnings for the fourth quarter and significant cash flow generation for the year.

"2023 was a milestone year for Mattel. We extended our leadership in our key toy categories and gained significant share overall, achieved extraordinary success with the Barbie movie, and further strengthened our financial position," said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel.

"In the fourth quarter, we achieved double-digit growth in sales and earnings. For the year, we grew POS, generated significant cash flow, and exceeded our Optimizing for Growth cost savings program target," added Anthony DiSilvestro, CFO of Mattel.

Looking ahead, Mattel has announced its 2024 guidance and is launching the Optimizing for Profitable Growth program, targeting cost savings of $200 million by 2026. The company is also integrating its American Girl business into its North America commercial organization, which will no longer be a separate operating segment starting in the first quarter of 2024.

