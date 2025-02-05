Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Exceeds Q4 Expectations But Stock Drops 14.7%

Industrial construction and maintenance company Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) reported revenue ahead of Wall Street’s expectations in Q4 CY2024, with sales up 6.9% year on year to $187.2 million. On the other hand, the company’s full-year revenue guidance of $875 million at the midpoint came in 4.3% below analysts’ estimates. Its non-GAAP loss of $0.20 per share was 11.1% above analysts’ consensus estimates.

Matrix Service (MTRX) Q4 CY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $187.2 million vs analyst estimates of $185.1 million (6.9% year-on-year growth, 1.1% beat)

Adjusted EPS: -$0.20 vs analyst estimates of -$0.23 (11.1% beat)

Adjusted EBITDA: -$2.18 million vs analyst estimates of -$3.81 million (-1.2% margin, 42.7% beat)

The company dropped its revenue guidance for the full year to $875 million at the midpoint from $925 million, a 5.4% decrease

Operating Margin: -3.4%, in line with the same quarter last year

Free Cash Flow Margin: 17.5%, similar to the same quarter last year

Market Capitalization: $389.2 million

“We continued to execute on our diverse backlog of large, multi-year projects during the second quarter, culminating in sustained organic revenue growth in the period,” said John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Matrix Service Company.

Company Overview

Founded in Oklahoma, Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the energy and industrial markets.

Construction and Maintenance Services

Construction and maintenance services companies not only boast technical know-how in specialized areas but also may hold special licenses and permits. Those who work in more regulated areas can enjoy more predictable revenue streams - for example, fire escapes need to be inspected every five years–. More recently, services to address energy efficiency and labor availability are also creating incremental demand. But like the broader industrials sector, construction and maintenance services companies are at the whim of economic cycles as external factors like interest rates can greatly impact the new construction that drives incremental demand for these companies’ offerings.

Sales Growth

A company’s long-term sales performance signals its overall quality. Even a bad business can shine for one or two quarters, but a top-tier one grows for years. Matrix Service’s demand was weak over the last five years as its sales fell at a 12.9% annual rate. This was below our standards and is a sign of poor business quality.

