Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.025

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.025 per share on 10th of October. This means the annual payment is 5.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.061 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.10. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.1% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.