Has Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MATRIX) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) stock increased by 5.9% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is:

11% = RM237m ÷ RM2.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.1%, is definitely interesting. Still, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has seen a flat net income growth over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the flat earnings growth.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 6.5% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 42% (meaning the company retains58% of profits) in the last three-year period, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 50%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

