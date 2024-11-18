Is Materion Corporation (MTRN) the Best Nickel Stock to Invest in?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Nickel Stocks to Invest in According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) stands against other best nickel stocks to invest in.

Investing News Network highlighted that Nickel witnessed strong price momentum in H1 of the year as the prices took support from investor sentiment and speculation throughout commodity markets which saw a surge in prices for precious and base metals. Nickel prices remained volatile during Q3 2024 due to market speculation, Chinese stimulus, and oversupply.

Among the contributing factors was the supply of laterite nickel out of Indonesia, which led to mine curtailments in New Caledonia, Australia, and Europe. Furthermore, the increased demand for battery production in China is yet to reach the levels required to make up for the increased supply. Despite the EV sector in China showing a YoY increase of 32% during the first 9 months of 2024, the industry's nickel demand was not able to make up for shortcomings in the broader economy.

Oversupply of Nickel

Nickel remains a critical component in NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) batteries, which are used in EVs. For the last few quarters, the market saw a significant oversupply of nickel from Asian markets, mainly from Indonesia. As per S&P Global, mined nickel production from the country saw an increase of 99,000 metric tons during Q3 2024 and is expected to be in the 2.4 million metric ton range by 2024-end, making up 57% of total global production. Despite growing demand for batteries, the oversupply situation has not been under control. This is mainly because of a weak Chinese economy.

China has been tagged as the largest consumer of nickel in the world as a majority of the metal is being used in stainless steel production. However, a difficult real estate sector and broad economic deflation impacted the demand. Investing News Network went on to say that Nickel found pricing support in September, with the Chinese government rolling out stimulus measures focused on fueling economic growth. The measures also included a 0.5% cut to the mortgages and a reduction in the downpayment to buy a home to 15% from 25%. Even though there was an initial surge in nickel prices after the package, the prices retreated once again.

What Can Drive Nickel Prices?

Despite the challenging market conditions, Nickel’s long-term demand in the EV industry is robust. According to EV Magazine, as automakers prioritize the high-nickel battery chemistries because of range and performance advantages, nickel consumption should be fueled as a result of the global shift toward electrification.

