Match Group Inc (MTCH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Capitalizing ...

  • Total Revenue Growth: 2% year-over-year in Q3.

  • AOI Margin: 38% in Q3.

  • Operating Income (OI): Down 14% year-over-year.

  • Tinder Direct Revenue: $503 million, down 1% year-over-year.

  • Tinder Payers: Declined 4% year-over-year in Q3.

  • Tinder RPP: Up 4% year-over-year to $16.87.

  • Hinge Direct Revenue: $145 million, up 36% year-over-year.

  • Hinge AOI Margin: 35% in Q3.

  • MG Asia Direct Revenue: $72 million, down 6% year-over-year.

  • MG Asia AOI Margin: 25% in Q3.

  • Evergreen & Emerging Brands Direct Revenue: $158 million, down 9% year-over-year.

  • Cash and Equivalents: $861 million at the end of Q3.

  • Share Repurchases: 7.1 million shares for $241 million in Q3.

  • Free Cash Flow for 2024: Expected to be approximately $1 billion.

Release Date: November 07, 2024

Positive Points

  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) met expectations for total revenue and exceeded expectations for AOI with solid margins at 38%.

  • Hinge delivered another strong quarter with impressive revenue growth, becoming the second most downloaded dating app in the US.

  • Hinge's new feature, Your Turn Limits, increased response rates by 20% and helped users focus on current matches.

  • MG Asia's Azar app expanded into the US, showing promising engagement with Gen Z users.

  • The company is committed to returning at least 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders, having repurchased 7.1 million shares in Q3.

Negative Points

  • Tinder's direct revenue was slightly below expectations due to under-delivery of certain optimizations.

  • Tinder's MAU declined 9% in the quarter, with weaker new user trends starting in mid-September.

  • The company faced a $37 million impact from impairments and charges related to exiting live streaming services.

  • Tinder's new ALC initiatives were more cannibalistic to subscription revenue than anticipated, delaying rollout and impacting Q4 revenue.

  • The company expects total revenue for Q4 2024 to be essentially flat year-over-year, with Tinder's direct revenue expected to decline.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on Tinder's top-of-funnel trends and the weaker MAU at the end of Q3? What might help drive top-of-funnel growth at Tinder? A: Bernard Kim, CEO, explained that Tinder's MAU growth saw a setback starting in mid-September, possibly due to iOS 18 introduction and trust and safety enhancements. The focus remains on product innovation to improve user experiences, especially for younger users and women. Marketing will support these efforts but isn't the primary driver for growth. Gary Swidler, CFO, added that Tinder's AOI margins are high, and while investments have increased, the focus is on product transformation before ramping up marketing.

