Match Group Inc (MTCH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Growth and ...

Total Revenue: $860 million, up 9% year-over-year, 12% FX neutral.

Free Cash Flow: $267 million for the quarter.

Tinder Revenue: $481 million, 9% year-over-year growth, 12% FX neutral.

Hinge Revenue: $124 million, 50% year-over-year growth.

Operating Income: $185 million, down 7% year-over-year.

Adjusted Operating Income (AOI): $279 million, up 6% year-over-year.

Revenue per Payer (RPP): Increased 20% year-over-year at Tinder.

Payers: Declined 6% year-over-year across Match Group.

Emerging Brands Revenue Growth: 23% year-over-year increase.

Share Repurchases: Approximately $200 million, reducing share count by about 6 million.

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) reported a strong financial performance with Total Revenue of $860 million, up 9% year-over-year.

Hinge demonstrated significant growth with a 50% increase in Direct Revenue year-over-year, indicating strong market acceptance and user growth.

Tinder's international scale and reach remain unmatched, maintaining its position as a leading brand in the dating app industry.

The introduction of new apps tailored to specific demographics shows promising growth, particularly Archer, which has seen substantial user engagement and downloads.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) continues to innovate, with plans to enhance user experience through AI and other technological advancements, aiming to improve safety, profile quality, and overall user satisfaction.

Negative Points

Tinder experienced a decline in monthly active users (MAU) due to stricter community guidelines and moderation practices, which, while improving ecosystem health, reduced user numbers.

Pressures on discretionary consumer spending, particularly among Tinder's younger user base, negatively impacted a la carte revenue.

The company faces challenges in converting and retaining payers, with a 9% year-over-year decline in Tinder's Payers in Q1.

Emerging brands and new market initiatives are still in early stages, requiring significant investment and time to realize full revenue potential.

Despite overall revenue growth, there are ongoing concerns about the economic environment affecting user spending behavior, particularly in a la carte purchases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's giving you confidence that Tinder net adds will return to sequential growth in the third quarter, despite the steady decline in Payers we're seeing today? A: (Gary Swidler - President & CFO) We've seen improved conversion due to the introduction of weekly subscription packages at lower prices. Although these subscribers are counted for a shorter duration, it's a positive trend. We need our product initiatives at Tinder to sufficiently improve user trends and conversion, which should lead to sequential Payer improvement by Q3.

Q: How are you planning to reignite user growth at Tinder, and are there any case studies from other brands in your portfolio that guide your strategy? A: (Bernard J. Kim - CEO & Director) We draw on our experiences with other brands like OkCupid and Hinge, which have evolved significantly to appeal to new demographics. For Tinder, we are focusing on big and bold product changes to meet the needs of young daters and improve the overall user experience.

Q: With revenue expected to come in toward the lower end of previous expectations, why not increase marketing spend to boost Tinder's net Payer growth? A: (Bernard J. Kim - CEO & Director) Our focus is on enhancing the product experience rather than just increasing marketing spend. We believe that meaningful improvements in Tinder's platform, rather than short-term marketing boosts, are essential for sustainable growth.

Q: Can you elaborate on what has changed at Tinder since February that is affecting your revenue growth projections? A: (Gary Swidler - President & CFO) We've observed increasing weakness in a la carte (ALC) revenue due to economic pressures, particularly affecting younger users. Additionally, our monetization initiatives have not been as effective as anticipated. We're working on adjusting these strategies to better suit the current economic climate and user behavior.

Q: How are you addressing the shift in focus at Tinder from pricing to product tweaks aimed at improving conversion rates? A: (Bernard J. Kim - CEO & Director) Last year's focus was on monetization, which provided short-term gains. Now, we're undertaking significant changes to the Tinder product to better cater to women and Gen Z users, aiming for long-term growth through substantial product improvements rather than just conversion tweaks.

Q: What are your expectations around AI implementation across your apps, and can you share insights from the AI photo selector tests on Tinder? A: (Bernard J. Kim - CEO & Director) The AI photo selector is showing promising results by helping users create more authentic and appealing profiles quickly. This tool not only enhances user experience but also improves match quality, which is crucial for user satisfaction and engagement. We plan to expand AI utilization to further improve the dating journey across our apps.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

