Matang Berhad (KLSE:MATANG) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Matang Berhad (KLSE:MATANG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Matang Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0049 = RM1.2m ÷ (RM252m - RM3.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Matang Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 8.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Matang Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Matang Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Matang Berhad. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 0.5%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Matang Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, while Matang Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you'd like to know more about Matang Berhad, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

