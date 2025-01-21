Huge row breaks out over reports that Reeves will back Heathrow third runway

A computer image of an expanded Heathrow after the third runway has been built (Heathrow)

A huge broke out over the future of Heathrow today following reports that Rachel Reeves is preparing to give her support to a third runway.

It was claimed that the Chancellor will pledge to give her backing to the £14 billion expansion of the west London hub as well as a second runway at Gatwick and a major increase in capacity at Luton airport in a bid to kick-start economic growth.

The reports led to a horrified reaction from environmental campaigners. Jenny Bates, transport campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: "A decision to green-light another runway at Heathrow would be hugely irresponsible in the midst of a climate emergency and given 2024 was the first year to surpass the all-important 1.5 degrees threshold. It would also fly in the face of the Prime Minister’s promise to show international leadership on climate change."

Doug Parr, the policy director at Greenpeace UK, said: “Resurrecting the idea of a third runway at Heathrow in the hope that a strip of tarmac will nudge up the UK’s GDP smacks of desperation. The economic benefits are dubious at best while the environmental costs in climate damage, noise and air pollution are certain.

A move to back a third runway would also trigger a damaging rift with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

Newswire Bloomberg also claimed she will make the announcement on airports - as well giving the go ahead to the £9 billion Lower Thames Crossing project, a tunnel connecting Kent and Essex and a Universal Studios theme park in Bedfordshire - in a speech later this month on her plans for boosting growth.

A third runway for Heathrow, which is operating close to its capacity after passenger numbers bounced back unexpectedly strongly from the pandemic, was first mooted was first mooted in a 2003 White Paper. The £14 billion project could increase capacity by 260,000 flights a year .

Heathrow put the plans on ice during the period of lockdowns and travel restrictions and officially still has them under review. However, the airport’s bosses, led by chief executive Thomas Woldbye, have been waiting for a steer from the Government before deciding whether to push ahead with the plans once again.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp suggested that the Tories would not oppose the proposal for Heathrow - which has recently broken its record for annual passenger numbers.

He said: "It's something the Conservatives have supported in the past. We believe in economic growth, and that means investing in infrastructure. Heathrow historically has been Europe's preeminent airport.

