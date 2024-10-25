Masimo smartwatches infringe Apple patents, US jury says

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - Apple convinced a federal jury on Friday that health monitoring tech company Masimo's smartwatches infringe two of its design patents.

The jury, in Delaware, agreed with Apple that Masimo's W1 and Freedom watches violated Apple's patent rights in smartwatch designs, awarding the tech giant $250 in damages. Apple's attorneys told the court the "ultimate purpose" of its lawsuit was to win an injunction against sales of Masimo's smartwatches after an infringement ruling.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)