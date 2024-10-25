MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Growth Amidst ...

GuruFocus.com

  • Consolidated AUM Growth: 22.35% increase from INR9,547 crore to INR11,682 crore.

  • Consolidated PAT Growth: 25.31% increase from INR62 crore to INR77.62 crore.

  • Standalone Total Income Growth: 23.75% increase from INR296 crore to INR367 crore.

  • Standalone PAT Growth: 27.60% increase from INR60 crore to INR76.57 crore.

  • Micro Enterprise Loan Growth: 11.39% increase from INR4,260 crore to INR4,745 crore.

  • SME Loan Growth: 23% increase from INR3,232 crore to INR3,974 crore.

  • Two-Wheeler Loan Growth: 14% increase from INR624 crore to INR712 crore.

  • Commercial Vehicle Loan Growth: 62% increase from INR556 crore to INR900 crore.

  • Salaried Personal Loan Growth: 83% increase from INR372 crore to INR685 crore.

  • Gross Stage 3 Asset: 2.36% compared to 2.29% in the previous quarter.

  • Net Stage 3 Asset: 1.57% compared to 1.52% in the previous quarter.

  • Housing AUM Growth: 32.67% increase from INR500 crore to INR665 crore.

  • Housing PAT Growth: 24.63% increase from INR1.90 crore to INR2.37 crore.

  • Cost of Borrowing: 9.83% for the quarter, stable compared to 9.80% in the previous quarter.

  • Capital Adequacy Ratio: 26.52% with Tier-1 capital at 23.76%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

  • MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) reported a strong growth in assets under management (AUM) of 22.35% on a consolidated basis.

  • The company achieved a profitability growth of over 25% on a consolidated basis.

  • The housing finance segment showed robust performance with a 33% rise in AUM and a 25% increase in profitability.

  • The company maintained a stable asset quality with net stage 3 assets at 1.57% and 0.698% for the parent and housing segments respectively.

  • MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) has a well-diversified liability profile and has been able to raise funds at competitive rates, with plans to increase capital market exposure to 20% over the next three years.

Negative Points

  • There is a slight increase in gross stage 3 assets, indicating some stress across product categories including MEL, two-wheeler, and commercial vehicle loans.

  • The company is seeing signs of over-leverage in some SME segments, leading to increased rejection rates.

  • The microfinance segment, although a small part of the portfolio, is experiencing industry-wide stress.

  • The company anticipates a potential slowdown in growth, prioritizing asset quality and profitability over aggressive expansion.

  • There is a challenge in recruiting desired manpower for new product launches, delaying the rollout of the used vehicle financing segment.

