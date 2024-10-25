MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Growth Amidst ...

In This Article:
Consolidated AUM Growth: 22.35% increase from INR9,547 crore to INR11,682 crore.
Consolidated PAT Growth: 25.31% increase from INR62 crore to INR77.62 crore.
Standalone Total Income Growth: 23.75% increase from INR296 crore to INR367 crore.
Standalone PAT Growth: 27.60% increase from INR60 crore to INR76.57 crore.
Micro Enterprise Loan Growth: 11.39% increase from INR4,260 crore to INR4,745 crore.
SME Loan Growth: 23% increase from INR3,232 crore to INR3,974 crore.
Two-Wheeler Loan Growth: 14% increase from INR624 crore to INR712 crore.
Commercial Vehicle Loan Growth: 62% increase from INR556 crore to INR900 crore.
Salaried Personal Loan Growth: 83% increase from INR372 crore to INR685 crore.
Gross Stage 3 Asset: 2.36% compared to 2.29% in the previous quarter.
Net Stage 3 Asset: 1.57% compared to 1.52% in the previous quarter.
Housing AUM Growth: 32.67% increase from INR500 crore to INR665 crore.
Housing PAT Growth: 24.63% increase from INR1.90 crore to INR2.37 crore.
Cost of Borrowing: 9.83% for the quarter, stable compared to 9.80% in the previous quarter.
Capital Adequacy Ratio: 26.52% with Tier-1 capital at 23.76%.
Release Date: October 24, 2024
Release Date: October 24, 2024
Positive Points
-
MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) reported a strong growth in assets under management (AUM) of 22.35% on a consolidated basis.
-
The company achieved a profitability growth of over 25% on a consolidated basis.
-
The housing finance segment showed robust performance with a 33% rise in AUM and a 25% increase in profitability.
-
The company maintained a stable asset quality with net stage 3 assets at 1.57% and 0.698% for the parent and housing segments respectively.
-
MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) has a well-diversified liability profile and has been able to raise funds at competitive rates, with plans to increase capital market exposure to 20% over the next three years.
Negative Points
-
There is a slight increase in gross stage 3 assets, indicating some stress across product categories including MEL, two-wheeler, and commercial vehicle loans.
-
The company is seeing signs of over-leverage in some SME segments, leading to increased rejection rates.
-
The microfinance segment, although a small part of the portfolio, is experiencing industry-wide stress.
-
The company anticipates a potential slowdown in growth, prioritizing asset quality and profitability over aggressive expansion.
-
There is a challenge in recruiting desired manpower for new product launches, delaying the rollout of the used vehicle financing segment.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Are you seeing any signs of stress across your product categories, particularly in SMEs, two-wheelers, and micro-enterprises? A: Kamlesh Gandhi, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, noted a slight increase in gross stage 3 assets, indicating some stress across product categories, including MEL, two-wheeler, and commercial vehicle loans. However, SMEs have been relatively stable. The company expects the stress to remain within a range of 2.25% to 2.5% for gross stage 3 assets.
Q: How are your microfinance company partners performing, given the stress in the microfinance sector? A: Kamlesh Gandhi explained that MAS Financial has been reducing its exposure to microfinance companies, which now form less than 5% of their total AUM. The company is selective in lending to MFIs, ensuring they pass rigorous liquidity and solvency tests.
Q: Have you changed any credit loss arrangements with your NBFC partners, and how do you see the proportion of sourcing from NBFC partners evolving? A: Kamlesh Gandhi stated that there has been no substantial increase in defaults or losses with NBFC partners. The company plans to shift towards a 70-30 distribution model in favor of retail distribution over the next three to four years.
Q: How does the current asset quality environment compare to past cycles, especially with the shift towards more direct retail distribution? A: Kamlesh Gandhi mentioned that while direct distribution may show higher numbers, the anticipated losses are within the risk-adjusted return metrics. The company remains confident in managing credit costs effectively, similar to past cycles.
Q: What is the outlook for loan book growth, considering the current environment? A: Kamlesh Gandhi reiterated the medium to long-term growth guidance of 20% to 25%. However, he emphasized that the company prioritizes asset quality and profitability over growth and may accept slightly lower growth in the short term if necessary.
