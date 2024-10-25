MAS Financial Services Ltd (BOM:540749) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Growth Amidst ...

Cost of Borrowing: 9.83% for the quarter, stable compared to 9.80% in the previous quarter.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

MAS Financial Services Ltd ( BOM:540749 ) has a well-diversified liability profile and has been able to raise funds at competitive rates, with plans to increase capital market exposure to 20% over the next three years.

The company maintained a stable asset quality with net stage 3 assets at 1.57% and 0.698% for the parent and housing segments respectively.

MAS Financial Services Ltd ( BOM:540749 ) reported a strong growth in assets under management (AUM) of 22.35% on a consolidated basis.

There is a challenge in recruiting desired manpower for new product launches, delaying the rollout of the used vehicle financing segment.

The company is seeing signs of over-leverage in some SME segments, leading to increased rejection rates.

There is a slight increase in gross stage 3 assets, indicating some stress across product categories including MEL, two-wheeler, and commercial vehicle loans.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Are you seeing any signs of stress across your product categories, particularly in SMEs, two-wheelers, and micro-enterprises? A: Kamlesh Gandhi, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, noted a slight increase in gross stage 3 assets, indicating some stress across product categories, including MEL, two-wheeler, and commercial vehicle loans. However, SMEs have been relatively stable. The company expects the stress to remain within a range of 2.25% to 2.5% for gross stage 3 assets.

Q: How are your microfinance company partners performing, given the stress in the microfinance sector? A: Kamlesh Gandhi explained that MAS Financial has been reducing its exposure to microfinance companies, which now form less than 5% of their total AUM. The company is selective in lending to MFIs, ensuring they pass rigorous liquidity and solvency tests.

Q: Have you changed any credit loss arrangements with your NBFC partners, and how do you see the proportion of sourcing from NBFC partners evolving? A: Kamlesh Gandhi stated that there has been no substantial increase in defaults or losses with NBFC partners. The company plans to shift towards a 70-30 distribution model in favor of retail distribution over the next three to four years.

Q: How does the current asset quality environment compare to past cycles, especially with the shift towards more direct retail distribution? A: Kamlesh Gandhi mentioned that while direct distribution may show higher numbers, the anticipated losses are within the risk-adjusted return metrics. The company remains confident in managing credit costs effectively, similar to past cycles.

Q: What is the outlook for loan book growth, considering the current environment? A: Kamlesh Gandhi reiterated the medium to long-term growth guidance of 20% to 25%. However, he emphasized that the company prioritizes asset quality and profitability over growth and may accept slightly lower growth in the short term if necessary.

