Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rated ‘Buy’ as Analysts Forecast Strong Near-Term Potential, Earnings Watch Set for December
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stands against other trending AI stocks on the latest analyst ratings and news.
The race to get ahead in artificial intelligence is getting fiercer than ever. Naturally, US companies are investing tons of money to build massive data centers and computing infrastructure for AI. Back in 2014, data centers only accounted for 5% of spending, whereas now they spend nearly a third (32%). Jensen Huang believes that over the next four or five years, the data center infrastructure and hardware that will be constructed worldwide will be worth over 2 trillion dollars.
Naturally, these data centers also have an insatiable appetite for electricity. Only last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied plans for Talen Energy to supply additional on-site power to an AWS data center campus, with plan opponents citing a threat to grid reliability as well as a raise in customer rates. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a single data center can require 50 times the electricity of a typical office building.
Nevertheless, the benefits of artificial intelligence are huge, possibly outweighing the drawbacks of its high electricity consumption. Companies strongly believe that integrating artificial intelligence in their operations can help them gain a competitive edge, such as by enhancing customer experiences, unlocking new revenue streams, and optimizing internal processes.
Emerging Trends in Artificial Intelligence
Shifting the focus to recent developments in the field, a notable legal victory has unfolded, shedding light on the evolving landscape of AI. Is it illegal for AI companies to use news articles, books, and similar material to train tools? While it may be a direct copyright infringement, OpenAI just secured itself a victory in its ongoing legal battle against publishers on how AI tools are using their creative work. A copyright lawsuit brought by independent publishers Alternet and Raw Story was dismissed on November 7 for its lack of standing. OpenAI claimed that these publishers had no legal standing to bring this claim, and there was no proof that ChatGPT was trained on their material.
“We build our AI models using publicly available data, in a manner protected by fair use and related principles, and supported by long-standing and widely accepted legal precedents”.
In other news, XPENG Motors, a leading Chinese high-tech automotive company, has officially launched the P7+ in China, noted to be the world’s first AI-defined vehicle. The P7+ offers advanced AI-driven technology, enhancing smart driving and smart cockpit experiences through the company's state-of-the-art AI architecture. The innovation marks the company's dedication to leading the way in AI-defined mobility, and that too, on a global scale.
Further discussing automotive AI news, Waymo, an American autonomous self-driving technology company, is exploring a new kind of artificial intelligence model for its self-driving operations. Waymo’s new end-to-end multimodal model for autonomous driving, called EMMA, is currently in its research phase.
“EMMA is research that demonstrates the power and relevance of multimodal models for autonomous driving. We are excited to continue exploring how multimodal methods and components can contribute towards building an even more generalizable and adaptable driving stack.”
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 74
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is an American company offering security and networking platforms, secure data processing, networking, and storage solutions. It develops custom AI chips for big tech names such as Google and Amazon. The company is said to offer investors a unique, “non-Nvidia” alternative to capitalize on the AI/Data Center trade. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stood out as one of the top analyst calls for Friday, November 8. Jefferies reiterated the stock as a “Buy”, stating that it sees the most near-term upside potential for Marvell, along with one other chipmaker. Marvell is scheduled to release its earnings on December 3, 2024, and the investment community will be closely monitoring its performance.
