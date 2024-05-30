Is Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) the Best AI Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now?

We recently published a list of 7 Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in 2024 According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Since MRVL is part of Loeb's top large-cap stock picks, the stock deserves a detailed look. But first let's see the latest performance of the billionaire.

Activist investor and billionaire Dan Loeb made a comeback in the final quarter of 2023 after losing money during most of the year in addition to suffering losses in 2022. Wall Street Journal earlier this year reported that Loeb’s Third Point, which he founded in 1995, gained between 7.8% to 8.6% in the December quarter. Third Point was also down 21% in 2022. Third Point was a star performer in the pandemic year as the fund closed 2020 up 19%, as Loeb foresaw the economy doing much better than many had expected.

Loeb is known for his activist bets in high-profile companies Intel, Disney and Shell. Some of his bets were highly unsuccessful, while others paid off. Latest data shows Loeb is continuing to retain the Q4'2023 momentum into 2024. In his Q1 letter to investors, Loeb revealed that Third Point returned 7.8% in the flagship Offshore Fund.

Loeb said in his Q1 letter that he's in the "soft landing camp" as he believes we are no longer in an inflationary environment. He's also highly bullish on AI, saying the technology favors the "incumbents" who are deploying massive cash "war chests" to win the "AI arms race," a term the billionaire used twice in his letter. Loeb is betting on the whole AI spectrum — semiconductors, data centers, AI software and power.

High angle view of a semiconductor chip against an array of electronics components.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Billionaire Dan Loeb Q1'2024 Stake Value: $108,001,263

Billionaire Dan Loeb piled into semiconductor company Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, buying 1.5 million shares of Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), worth over $108 million. Citi analyst Christopher Danely earlier this month talked about several AI semiconductor stocks he's bullish on. Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is one of these stocks.

Of the 919 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 87 hedge funds reported owning stakes in Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) as of the end of the March quarter, up from 53 hedge funds in the previous quarter. This shows a significant jump in hedge fund sentiment for Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), as hedge funds flock to AI stocks to maximize their profits.

Analysts believe that Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) could be the next major AI play as Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) begins to roll out AI-specific products like Spica™ 800G PAM4 DSP platform for optical interconnects. Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) also sells Application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for data centers, which are seeing a huge boost amid the AI revolution.

According to data compiled by Yahoo Finance, average Wall Street price target for Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is $87.7, which represents a 14% upside potential from the current levels.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) ranks 5th in Insider Monkey’s list of the 7 Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in 2024 According to Billionaire Dan Loeb.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.