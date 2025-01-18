Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL): Advancing Data Infrastructure with AI

We recently published a list of 10 Must-Watch AI Stocks on Investors’ Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stands against other must-watch AI stocks on investors’ radar.

With everyone competing towards supremacy in artificial intelligence, the latest country to intensify its efforts has been Britain. As reported by Reuters, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday, January 13th, that he wanted to make the UK an artificial intelligence “superpower”. To reach this goal, the Prime Minister has promised to take a pro-innovation approach to regulation, make public data available to researchers, and create zones for data centers.

Starmer plans to make artificial intelligence a key part of his strategy to boost the economy. According to the government, the technology could improve productivity by 1.5% a year, translating to an extra 47 billion pounds ($57 billion) annually over a decade.

“Britain will be one of the great AI superpowers. We’re going to make the breakthroughs, we’re going to create the wealth, and we’re going to make AI work for everyone in our country”.

Another country that has been actively striving towards reaching supremacy when it comes to AI has been the US. In its latest efforts, the US government is moving to restrict artificial intelligence chip and technology exports further. Dozens of countries will be facing new restrictions on the export of advanced computer chips and other artificial intelligence (AI) technology. According to officials, the new rules are intended to make sure that “the world’s AI runs on American rails” and keep it out of the hands of “malicious actors” who could use it to threaten the United States.

Even though the US government may think it’s heading in the right direction, many top tech companies don’t necessarily agree.

“In the wrong hands, powerful AI systems have the potential to exacerbate significant national security risks, including by enabling the development of weapons of mass destruction, supporting powerful offensive cyber operations, and aiding human rights abuses, such as mass surveillance”.

Chipmaker Nvidia is also against these restrictions and will be the most impacted by the plan. According to the chipmaker, if the restrictions are implemented, they would not “mitigate any threat” but only “weaken America’s global competitiveness” and undermine its innovation.

