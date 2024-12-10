Marvel Rivals review – discomfitingly slick hero shooter makes you worry about gaming’s future

Playing the familiar legends adds undeniable appeal … Marvel Rivals. Photograph: NetEase Games

The history of video games is, to an extent, a history of subtle iterations of other people’s ideas. The interstellar success of Taito’s Space Invaders spawned the entire shoot-’em-up genre, with titles such as Galaxian, Phoenix and Gorf taking the basic idea and adding new features. Later, 1984’s Karate Champ begat the fighting game craze and Tetris brought us falling-block puzzlers. It’s the way things have always worked: adapt, expand, hand on the baton. It’s just that there’s a subtle yet deep gulf between imitation and inspiration… and not all titles manage to cross it.

Marvel Rivals, the latest live service game from Chinese mega publisher NetEase, is Overwatch with Marvel characters. That’s not just the elevator pitch, that’s exactly what it is. A colourful roster of comic book characters with differing skills meets in a series of sci-fi arenas to do team-based battle over a small selection of play modes. Machine-gun-toting vanilla guy Punisher is Overwatch’s Soldier 76 with a hint of Bastion; God-like healer Adam Warlock is the male Mercy; and as a fist-thudding tank, Hulk is just rampaging gorilla Winston with less hair. Gaming site GamesRadar has even provided a handy guide to show players which of the Marvel cast members are most analogous to their Overwatch faves.

Many of the well-worn tropes and abilities of the genre have at least been remixed to fit the Marvel universe – and playing as these familiar legends adds undeniable appeal. Whether it is bludgeoning enemies with Thor’s hammer, catapulting exploding acorns as Squirrel Girl or lobbing Captain America’s shield into Black Panther’s body armour, Rivals captures the comic book dynamism of this famed cast to such an extent that major skirmishes look like the most exciting scenes from the X-Men ’97 cartoon. It’s good too that all 33 heroes are available for free from the beginning. There’s a store and a battle pass, naturally, but these will currently only get you alternative outfits, emotes and other accessories; and completing daily missions and seasonal story objectives earns currency to buy this kind of stuff without paying a penny.

Furthermore, the game does have one big new feature – Team-Ups – which unlock extra hero abilities when at least two players on the same side choose complementary characters. There’s the Symbiote Bond between Venom, Spider-Man and Peni Parker, which allows the latter two to channel the former’s alien powers, and there’s Ragnarok: Rebirth, which lets Hela heal or revive Thor or Loki. The kinships can be be a real boost to tactical play.

