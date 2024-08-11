Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) just released its latest second-quarter report and things are not looking great. Martin Marietta Materials missed earnings this time around, with US$1.8b revenue coming in 3.5% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.76 also fell short of expectations by 11%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the 20 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials are now predicting revenues of US$6.94b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a modest 4.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 2.1% to US$34.38. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$36.33 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a minor downgrade to their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$623, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Martin Marietta Materials at US$715 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$370. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Martin Marietta Materials shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10.0% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 11% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.6% annually. So although Martin Marietta Materials is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Martin Marietta Materials. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

