Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Contract Sales ...

Contract Sales Growth: Increased 5% in the quarter compared to last year; nearly 2% excluding Maui.

Tour Growth: Increased 10% year over year.

VPG (Volume Per Guest): Decreased 4% overall; increased in Asia Pacific.

Development Profit: Increased to $105 million year over year.

Occupancy Rate: Increased 700 basis points year over year.

Revenue Growth: 9% increase in the vacation ownership segment.

Rental Profit: Increased by $14 million compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA: Total company adjusted EBITDA increased to $198 million.

Liquidity: More than $900 million in liquidity at the end of the quarter.

Leverage Ratio: Declined to 3.9 times.

Securitization: Raised $445 million at a blended interest rate of 4.5%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Expected to be in the $300 to $340 million range.

G&A Expenses: Expected to be down around $20 million for the year.

Positive Points

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) reported a 5% increase in contract sales in the vacation ownership segment compared to last year.

Occupancy rates are running above 90%, indicating strong demand and recovery post-Maui wildfires.

The company has successfully implemented the Bound by Marriott Vacation program, enhancing ease of booking and expanding choices for owners.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has added nearly 1,600 first-time buyers this year, with a significant portion expected to purchase additional points.

The company is making strategic investments in technology and talent to personalize and simplify the guest experience, positioning for future growth.

Negative Points

The macroeconomic environment remains dynamic, with pressures from rising interest rates and higher inflation impacting operations.

Adjusted EBITDA in the exchange and third-party management segment declined by $7 million year over year.

Sales and marketing expenses have increased year over year, impacting overall profitability.

The company faced a loss of selling days due to Hurricane Milton, costing approximately $8 million in contract sales.

Higher financing interest expenses are expected to continue impacting margins over the next few years.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the first-time buyer financing strategy and its impact on loan loss provisions? A: John Geller, President and CEO, clarified that there were no changes to underwriting standards, such as FICO scores, so there should be no impact on loan loss provisions.

