Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 79% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Marks and Spencer Group implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 21 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 79% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Marks and Spencer Group.

See our latest analysis for Marks and Spencer Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marks and Spencer Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Marks and Spencer Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Marks and Spencer Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Marks and Spencer Group is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.3% of shares outstanding. With 4.6% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Marks & Spencer Group plc Shareview Client(s) are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story Continues