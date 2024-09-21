Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Marks Electrical Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = UK£488k ÷ (UK£34m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

Thus, Marks Electrical Group has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Marks Electrical Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Marks Electrical Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Marks Electrical Group for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Marks Electrical Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.2% from 22% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Marks Electrical Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 56% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Marks Electrical Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 43% over the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Marks Electrical Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Marks Electrical Group that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.