Markets cautiously optimistic as Trump returns to the White House

By Suzanne McGee and Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Investors welcomed Donald Trump's second inauguration on Monday, saying it heralded a pro-business agenda and that they were relieved that protectionist trade policies may be implemented more methodically than many had feared.

Trump enters office with an ambitious agenda spanning trade reform, immigration, tax cuts and deregulation which has the potential to boost U.S. corporate profits but which could also reignite inflation, pressuring stocks and bonds and forcing the Federal Reserve to increase borrowing rates.

In his inaugural speech on Monday, Trump pledged to bolster the U.S. oil, gas and power industries, to crack down on immigration and repeated his intention to collect "massive amounts" of tariffs. Investors, who are adjusting portfolios across asset classes, said they remain watchful, awaiting signs of how those initiatives will be implemented.

"Most of what he has been talking about will help spur growth and corporate profits," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

"But many will come at a cost. We will need to see a lot of earnings growth to make up for even a minor increase in interest rates that could follow higher tariffs" and other proposals, he said.

Despite talking up his planned tariffs, Trump stopped short of taking aggressive tariff action in his initial hours in office, which had been a key concern of many investors, sparking a relief rally in global stocks, while other major currencies rallied against the dollar. Instead, Trump will issue a broad trade memo on Monday that directs federal agencies to evaluate U.S. trade relations with China, Canada and Mexico.

"The biggest reaction is what appears to be the delay on the tariffs. Of all the proposals that are being put forward, that was the one that was most likely to affect the market," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey.

"When you say you're going to study and try to negotiate it after you said that you will do it on Day One, I think that's encouraging for the market."

Stock futures traded higher following the inauguration, with contracts on the Standard & Poor's 500 index up around 0.4% by late in the day, while the dollar fell and the peso gained slightly. U.S. exchanges were closed for trading in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed to impose steep tariffs of 10% to 20% on global imports into the U.S. and 60% on goods from China, but investors said the signs on Monday were that the new administration would take a more measured approach.

Story Continues