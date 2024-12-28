Market Slump Drags Down Share Prices of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (ZK)

We recently published an article titled Market Slump Drags Down Share Prices of These 15 Companies. In this article, we are going to take a look at where ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) stands against the other stocks.

Wall Street’s main indices ended this week’s trading on a bloodbath following an overall market selloff as investors shifted their capital into assets offering higher returns.

This article will delve into the factors behind the downturn and explore why each company was particularly affected.

To come up with Friday’s top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

ZEEKR Intelligent (ZK), a Chinese automobile company owned by Geely Automobil Holdings, saw its share price drop by 9.6 percent on Friday to finish at $29.2 per share as investors resorted to profit-taking following a surge in the company's share prices in the days prior.

In the past 30 days alone, Zeekr registered a 24-percent increase in its price, while eking out a 0.89-percent gain from its public offering price of $28.26 each in May this year.

In the long term, analysts remained bullish on the company's stock as it stands to benefit from the booming electric vehicle industry, especially with China being the largest manufacturer of EVs with a 60 percent market share, followed by Europe with 25 percent, and the US with 10 percent.

Overall ZK ranks 2nd on our list of the stocks that were recently dragged down by market slump.

