Market Slump Drags Down Share Prices of Nuscale Power Corp. (SMR)

Wall Street’s main indices ended this week’s trading on a bloodbath following an overall market selloff as investors shifted their capital into assets offering higher returns.

This article will delve into the factors behind the downturn and explore why each company was particularly affected.

To come up with Friday’s top losers, we considered only the stocks with at least $2 billion in market capitalization and $5 million in daily trading volume.

A Nuclear power plant with all its safety & security protocols in place.

Nuscale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR)

NuScale Power Corp., (SMR) a company engaged in designing and manufacturing small modular reactors, became one of the top losers on the last trading day of the week, slashing 10.71 percent to finish at $19.51 apiece.

Analysts do not expect the company to turn profitable before 2030 at the earliest. While valued at $3 billion in market capitalization, Nuscale boasts less than $10 million in annual revenue and is losing $80 million a year.

However, some believed that the company’s current valuation would spark a bargain hunt in the next few days.

Over the last 30 trading days, the company’s share price has already seen a 30.4-percent decline but marked a 521.4-percent jump year-to-date.

