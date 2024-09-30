Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Fastned B.V. (AMS:FAST)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Fastned B.V.'s (AMS:FAST) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Fastned B.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of charging stations for fully electric cars. The €404m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €19m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €20m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Fastned B.V's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 9 of the Dutch Specialty Retail analysts is that Fastned B.V is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of €7.1m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 60% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Fastned B.V given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fastned B.V currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

