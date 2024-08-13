Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL)

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Dowlais Group plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. On 31 December 2023, the UK£845m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£501m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Dowlais Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Dowlais Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£15m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 116%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Dowlais Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Dowlais Group currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Dowlais Group's case is 45%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

