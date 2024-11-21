Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Novatti Group Limited's (ASX:NOV) future prospects. Novatti Group Limited operates as a fintech company worldwide. The AU$13m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$17m on 30 June 2024 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Novatti Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Novatti Group, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$5.7m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 104%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Novatti Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Novatti Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

