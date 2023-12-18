Market Participants Recognise Coursera, Inc.'s (NYSE:COUR) Revenues

When close to half the companies in the Consumer Services industry in the United States have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.5x, you may consider Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 4.9x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Has Coursera Performed Recently?

Coursera certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to persist, which has raised the P/S. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Coursera would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 23%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 108% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 16% over the next year. With the industry only predicted to deliver 13%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Coursera's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our look into Coursera shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

