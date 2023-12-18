Market Participants Recognise Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.'s (VTX:COPN) Revenues Pushing Shares 37% Higher

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (VTX:COPN) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 37% after a shaky period beforehand. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 14% in the last twelve months.

Following the firm bounce in price, you could be forgiven for thinking Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is a stock to steer clear of with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 8.6x, considering almost half the companies in Switzerland's Pharmaceuticals industry have P/S ratios below 3.7x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Cosmo Pharmaceuticals as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 33% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 56% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 32% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 0.5% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' P/S has grown nicely over the last month thanks to a handy boost in the share price. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into Cosmo Pharmaceuticals shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

