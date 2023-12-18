Market Might Still Lack Some Conviction On Exasol AG (ETR:EXL) Even After 28% Share Price Boost

Exasol AG (ETR:EXL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 28% after a shaky period beforehand. Unfortunately, despite the strong performance over the last month, the full year gain of 5.9% isn't as attractive.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Exasol's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Software industry in Germany, where the median P/S ratio is around 2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Exasol's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent revenue growth for Exasol has been in line with the industry. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to show no drastic signs of changing, justifying the P/S being at current levels. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Exasol's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 10% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 54% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 17% per year during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 7.9% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Exasol's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Exasol's P/S

Exasol appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Exasol currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

