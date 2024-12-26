Market Concerns About Western Digital (WDC): What’s Next?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

China's Growing Influence in the AI Race

The rise of Chinese open-source AI models highlights their growing influence in the global AI landscape, challenging traditional proprietary systems. Their accessibility and competitive capabilities signal a shift in the balance of AI innovation. On December 17, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reported that Chinese AI models are advancing rapidly, with several matching or exceeding the performance of U.S. models despite chip restrictions imposed by Washington.

Open-source models, referred to as "open weight," are key to this growth. These models, such as Deepseek and Alibaba's QN, are highly popular on platforms like Hugging Face, allowing developers worldwide to freely access and build applications without strict licensing. The strategy enables Chinese companies to distribute their technology widely and challenge proprietary systems from firms like OpenAI, which rely on closed ecosystems to monetize their models. The growing adoption and strong capabilities of Chinese large language models present a significant challenge to U.S. dominance in the AI sector.

OpenAI’s o3 Surpasses Milestones, Challenging Global AI Competitors

While China is making significant moves in AI, US-based companies are also making strides. OpenAI concluded its 12-day "shipmas" event by unveiling o3, a new reasoning model and successor to o1, along with o3-mini, a smaller version tailored for specific tasks. CEO Sam Altman highlighted the advanced capabilities, including exceptional performance in coding, mathematics, and scientific problem-solving.

The o3 model achieved a groundbreaking 87.5% on the ARC-AGI benchmark, prompting plans to develop a more challenging evaluation. The score shows the model's ability to perform well on tasks that require learning and adapting to new challenges. ARC-AGI is a benchmark used to evaluate how well an AI can acquire new skills beyond its training data. This high score suggests that o3 is advancing toward more general intelligence capabilities. With a strong focus on safety testing and future enhancements, o3 represents a major step forward for U.S.-based AI development.

OpenAI's decision to skip naming the model o2 is linked to trademark concerns with a UK telecom company. While o3 is not yet broadly available, safety researchers can preview o3-mini now, with general availability expected in early 2025.

